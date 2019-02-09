Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Gary Jenson Obituary
Gary Jenson
October 30, 1936 - February 5, 2019
Gary Jenson, age 82, amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, with his loving family at his side. Pa was born, raised, married and passed away in his lifelong home in Millville, Utah.
Pa is survived by his wife Lawana, son Shane, daughter Stacey (Keven) Bankhead, sister in-law Mid Jenson, Eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Sun., Feb. 10, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. The funeral services will be held on Mon., Feb. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a viewing held before from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Both the viewing and funeral services will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center St. in Logan.
To view a complete obituary and express condolences please visit www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
