|
|
Gay Tripp Ward
May 3, 1921 - October 4, 2019
Gay Tripp Ward, seventh and last surviving child of Enoch Robert Tripp and Lorena Etta Feltman, passed away in her sleep on October 4, 2019, Yuma, Arizona, and returned to her Heavenly Father. She was 98 years old.
Born in the family home in Richmond, Utah, on May 3, 1921, her father was expecting a boy to help with the many chores of a small dairy farm. She took to the role regardless of her gender and worked hard on the family farm during the Depression. She worked so hard that she promised herself never to marry a farmer.
After her father passed away, she moved with her mother to Southern California in 1940 and met her future husband, a Sergeant in the Marine Corps, at a local dance in Long Beach. She was married to John Busby Ward on May 3, 1941, in Santa Ana, California.
John stayed in the Marine Corps for 21 years, eventually achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. They traveled to various duty stations during this time. When John retired from the service, they settled down in San Diego, California. They later moved for a short time to Logan, Utah, before permanently retiring to Escondido, California. They were married for 66 years before John passed away in 2007 in their home in Escondido, California.
Soon after her husband's passing, she moved to Yuma, Arizona, to be closer to her only daughter. She lived in Yuma for six years before her passing.
She was named Gay for her happy disposition as a baby. She continued with a kind, gentle behavior as an adult taking after her mother. She served her family as a full-time homemaker during her entire life. She was a great cook, was fun to be around, shopped til everybody dropped, and would talk your ear off. She was a gracious host and a forgiving person. The best mother anyone could ask for.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Delong and her husband, William Foster; her son, Gary Tripp Ward; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Rodnie John Ward, her oldest grandson, John Clark, and her first great grandson, Liam Duke McPherson.
Graveside services will be performed at the Richmond City Cemetery, Richmond, Utah, on October 16 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Yuma, 1824 S. 8th Ave., Yuma, AZ, 85364.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 15, 2019