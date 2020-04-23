|
Gene Wilhelm
March 4, 1949 - March 26, 2020
Gene is the beautiful blue-eyed son of Edmund Louis and Lucille Beutler Wilhelm, formerly of North Logan. He is brother to Ray, (Marilyn South), Louis, (Effie Frank), Laurn, (Eloise Dunn), Carol, (Lynn Martin). He is uncle to 18 nieces and nephews who enjoyed and loved him. He was a mentor to all. Immediate family members will gather for a short service. Interment at Logan City Cemetary.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 23, 2020