1949 - 2020
March 4, 1949 - March 26, 2020
Gene is the beautiful blue-eyed son of Edmund Louis and Lucille Beutler Wilhelm, formerly of North Logan. He is brother to Ray, (Marilyn South), Louis, (Effie Frank), Laurn, (Eloise Dunn), Carol, (Lynn Martin). He is uncle to 18 nieces and nephews who enjoyed and loved him. He was a mentor to all. Due to the planned pandemic, (http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf and https://needtoknow.news/2020/04/so-it-was-a-hoax-fox-news-john-roberts-caught-on-hot-mic-discussing-covid-19/), immediate family members will gather for a short service. Interment at Logan City Cemetary.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
