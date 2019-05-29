|
Georgann Shell
January 12, 1962 - May 23, 2019
Georgann was born to George William Shell, Jr. and Anna Mae Boyington in Salt Lake City. Raised in Draper, she attended Alta High School and Utah State University. She married Kevin M. Dustin (later divorced) and they had two children. Georgann is survived by her daughter Danielle Polokoff and son Scott Dustin, mother Anna Mae, siblings Phil (Katie), Frieda (Brad) Franchina, and Lloyd (Lauriann). She was preceded in death by her father.
Georgann originated mortgages for 27 years around the country. She enjoyed traveling and spending time in the sun with her friends and family.
Viewings will be held Thursday, May 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, UT, and Friday, May 31 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, UT, a Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 pm.
Private interment at Draper City Cemetery, UT.
In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate donations made to Cache Valley for Hope Cancer Foundation.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 29, 2019