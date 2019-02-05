|
|
George Albert Parker
May 28, 1926 - January 30, 2019
George Albert Parker passed away peacefully Jan. 30, 2019, at the age of 92 from causes incident to age.
A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St., in Logan, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Cobblestone First Ward, 420 W. 100 North, in Providence, UT. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment with military honors will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 5, 2019