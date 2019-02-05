Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cobblestone First Ward
420 W. 100 North
Providence, UT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Cobblestone First Ward
420 W. 100 North
Providence, UT
George Albert Parker Obituary
George Albert Parker
May 28, 1926 - January 30, 2019
George Albert Parker passed away peacefully Jan. 30, 2019, at the age of 92 from causes incident to age.
A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St., in Logan, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Cobblestone First Ward, 420 W. 100 North, in Providence, UT. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment with military honors will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com.
