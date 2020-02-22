Home

Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton
111 North 100 East
Tremonton, UT 84337
(435) 257-3424
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton
111 North 100 East
Tremonton, UT 84337
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Howell Ward Chapel
16035 N. 17400 West
Howell, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Howell Ward Chapel
16035 N. 17400 West
Howell, UT
View Map

George Kenneth Bench Jr.


1938 - 2020
George Kenneth Bench Jr. Obituary
George Kenneth Bench Jr.
January 2, 1938 - February 15, 2020
George Kenneth Bench, Jr., 82, passed away February 15, 2020, in Ogden, Utah. He was born January 2, 1938, in Logan, Utah, to George Kenneth Bench, Sr. and Ruby Packer Bench.
George married LaVada Mae Deakin in Tremonton, Utah, on July 5, 1956. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple on October 5, 1960.
George has lived in Logan, Utah; Las Cruces, New Mexico; and Howell, Utah. He attended Logan High School. After high school, George joined the Army and served for three years. He worked at Thiokol Corporation and retired after 29 years of service.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Bishop of the Howell Ward and later served in the Texas Houston Mission with his favorite companion, LaVada. Together they were ordinance workers in the Logan and Brigham temples.
George loved his family with his whole heart, and always made sure we knew it. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years; children, Julia (Alan) Johnson, Howell, Ut; Steven (Jolyn) Bench, Tremonton, Ut; Brenda (Fritz) Ross, Tremonton, Ut; Jason (Teri) Bench, Orem, Ut; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister Janet (Ron) McBride, Smithfield, Ut.
Preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; two sons, David and Keith; one grandson, Darrin; two great-grandchildren, Taggen and Lucy; four sisters, and one brother.
A viewing will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 East, Tremonton) from 6-8 p.m. There will also be a viewing from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Howell Ward Chapel (16035 N. 17400 West, Howell) and a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.
Special thanks to all the emergency responders; Bear River Valley Hospital; and McKay Dee ICU staff. Thank you for treating him with love and respect. Thank you to Bishop Craig Hawkes from the Howell Ward.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 22, 2020
