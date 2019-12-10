|
|
George Leonard Pitkin
June 24, 1928 - December 7, 2019
George Leonard Pitkin, 91 passed away on December 7, 2019, at the Logan Regional Hospital. George was born June 24, 1928, in Logan to Willard Cecil and Evelyn Brown Pitkin. He graduated from Logan High in 1946. On July 19, 1950, he married Majean Willie at Marjean's family home in Mendon. They were married for 69 years. He started working as a machinist at Thiokol/DeLorean/Logan Manufacturering Company building snow-cats that were used for grooming snow. He retired in 1990. He and Marjean bought a house in Smithfield where they lived and raised 5 children. He is survived by his wife Marjean, his children Steven (Kriste, deceased), Diane (Bob) Wright, Douglas, and Cheryl (Mark) Messier. Brother Richard (Gayle), Darrell (Erlyn, deceased), Jay (Julia) and sister-in-law Lorene, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Lary, brother Cecil Lyle, daughter-in-law Kriste and sister-in-law Erlyn. Service are scheduled for Thursday, December 12, at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park. Family and Friends may call from 9:30 till 10:30 for a viewing followed by a grave side service at the Smithfield Cemetery at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a in his name. Share a memory of George Leonard at www.cvmortuary.com. Service under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 10, 2019