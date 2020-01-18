|
George Shelby
April 10, 1946 - November 28, 2019
George Stephen Shelby passed peacefully on Thanksgiving at home holding the hand of his dear love, Judy Lecheminant Shelby. The grandson of immigrants from "the old country," and the son of a Minnesota Longshoreman, George died the way he lived his life - on his terms. Weathered and worn from years of relentlessly battling deteriorating health, George was satisfied the last chapter was complete, and he closed the book. Whether as a child riding his lunch box down the icy hills of Duluth, Minnesota, on the shore of Lake Superior; as a patriotic young volunteer Marine navigating the tropical jungles of Vietnam; a law enforcement officer serving Wisconsin neighborhoods; a relentless coach forging character and inspiring self-actualization in youth through competition; or as a committed decades-long season ticket holder tirelessly supporting the Aggies; George's infectious personality, genuine compassion for others, and thunderous laugh always drew people to him. He gave generously - especially to veterans, children, and those fighting civil injustices. He loved boundlessly - especially his companion Judy, his children Doug (Bobbie), Katie, and Bob (Angela), and grandchildren Amelia and George. He cared deeply - especially for our great nation, underdogs, and heroic sacrifices, no matter how small. Most of all, he lived authentically if imperfectly - and in doing so he revealed to those nearest him the beauty of human scars, the gift of forgiveness, the honest expression of character, and the joy of life.
