George Stephen Tarbet
05/22/1942 - 06/18/2019
George Stephen Tarbet, 77, of Kaysville, Utah died June 18, 2019, following a brief, but valiant battle with cancer.
Stephen was born May 22, 1942, in Logan, Utah, to George T. Tarbet and Ruth Pack.
A memorial service in celebration of Stephen's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Kaysville Utah Stake Center, 615 North Flint Street, Kaysville UT. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, UT, and Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the church.
Please see full obituary at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 20, 2019