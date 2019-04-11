George Wilson Holt

November 23, 1937 - April 8, 2019

George Wilson Holt passed away on April 8, 2019, surrounded by family in his Raleigh, NC home after an extended illness.

George grew up in Spanish Fork, UT, where he graduated from Spanish Fork High in 1955. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern States Mission and loved to tell stories of the cold winters of Minnesota.

George married the love of his life, Judith (Markham) Holt, in 1962 in the Manti Temple; they first met when Judith was in the 7th grade. They celebrated 56 years of marriage this past December. While in some ways opposites to each other, they came together to provide their children and those they served a mix of analysis and emotion, of humility and boldness, of faith and good works.

After receiving both his Bachelor's and Master's Degree from BYU, George joined the Federal Highway Administration as a civil engineer, where he would spend all of his 33-year career. George had a love of bridges, and his job would take him all across the country, including long stints in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

Most important in his life was his family. He rarely missed an orchestra concert or soccer game. We remember many late nights when George worked with one of his children on a science fair project or Boy Scout requirement. From family prayers to watching teenage drivers backing out of the driveway, George had a way of letting everyone know that they were in his thoughts and that he truly cared for them. He had soft spot in his heart for the family pets; dogs and cats just seemed to gravitate towards him. He never met a dessert he didn't like, and you could always find his stash of sweets squirreled away around the house.

George was a gentle, quiet man who worked diligently to serve and help those around him. He was an active member of his church congregation, serving as Bishop of the Baton Rouge 2nd Ward in Louisiana and in many other Ward and Stake callings.

George is survived by his wife, Judith Markham Holt, daughter Michelle Larsen (Kent and grandchildren Michael (Stasha), Elizabeth, and Ruby) of New York City, NY; son John (Debbie and grandchildren Hunter, Parker, Tanner, and Olivia) of Hyde Park, UT; son Daniel (grandchildren Evan, Lydia, Maggie, and George and their mother Gwen) of Raleigh, NC; son Ben (Wendy and grandchildren Bradley, Alison, and Emily) of Syracuse, UT; siblings Jeanette Williams, Martha Ann McNab, and Michael Holt.

George is preceded in death by his son Stephen David Holt, his father, William Nephi Holt, his mother, Edna Wilson, and his sister Carolee Lerwill.

Funeral services to be held in Logan, UT, with a viewing at Allen Mortuary of North Logan (420 E. 1800 North Street) on 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 12, and the funeral on Saturday, April 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (42 W. 200 S. Hyde Park, UT) with the viewing from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and the Funeral at 10 a.m. The burial service will be held later that day in George's hometown of Spanish Fork, Utah.

