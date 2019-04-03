Georgia Lannan Buttars

November 19, 1931 - March 29, 2019

Georgia Lannan Buttars, 87, lifelong resident of Weston, Idaho, passed away March 29, 2019. She was born November 19, 1931, in Weston, Idaho, the daughter of James Joseph Lannan and LaVera Cecil Imlay.

Georgia attended school in Weston and Clifton and graduated from West Side High School in 1949. She married E. Keith Buttars on July 12, 1949, in the Logan Temple. She worked tirelessly by his side to build a productive farm and raise their family.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings.

She was an avid sports fan her entire life. She loved to read and always had a list of books she wanted to read. But most of all she loved to be with family and friends.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Keith; a cherished son Mark Buttars, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

She is survived by 3 sons and a daughter; Kurtis (JaNeil) Buttars of Weston; Vicki (Glen) Stevenson of Weston; Steve (Lynette) Buttars of Weston; Ryan (Janis) Buttars of Clifton; by 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren and many loved nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Weston 1st Ward building, 27 North Main Street, Weston, Idaho. Friends and family may call Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 8th East, Preston, Idaho, and prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary