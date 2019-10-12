|
|
Dr. Gerald B. Robison
06/29/1931 - 10/09/2019
Gerald was born on June 29, 1931, in Cokeville, WY; the only son and second oldest child of Budd and Gonzella (Nate) Robison. He died of kidney failure on October 9, 2019.
Gerald was raised in Cokeville, WY. He graduated from Cokeville High School in 1949. Gerald continued his education at Utah State University (Bachelor's and Master's) and University of Utah receiving his Doctorate in Philosophy.
Gerald served in the US Army, 1952-1955. Gerald worked as a teacher, coach and in education administration at Cokeville High School in Cokeville, WY, Rock Springs High School in Rock Springs, WY, Kentridge and Kentwood High Schools in Kent, WA.
Gerald married his high school sweetheart Betty Joyce Noblitt in Cokeville, WY, in 1952. Together they had 3 children: Len Robison of North Ogden, UT; Jerry Robison of Benicia, CA, and Jeanne Ellerbeck of Everett, WA. Betty passed away in 1967. Gerald married Shirlee Ruth (Corbett) Green in Logan, UT, in 1969 and gave Gerald his bonus son, Jeff Green of South Orange, NJ.
Gerald and Shirlee retired to Smithfield, UT, where they lived on the Corbett family homestead. Gerald is predeceased by his parents, his sisters Betty Rentfro, Joy Olson and Ann Thompson. He is survived by his children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and brother-in-law Ron Thompson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to .
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 18, 2019, at Cokeville LDS Church 725 E. Main St in Cokeville, WY. A viewing will be held at the same location one hour prior. Interment will take place at Cokeville Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 12, 2019