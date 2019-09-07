|
|
Gerald Ervin Herr
June 3, 1925 - September 4, 2019
Gerald Ervin Herr (Jerry) was born on June 3, 1925, in Detroit, Michigan, to John F. Herr and Martha P. Behling. He died September 4, 2019, in Logan, UT, surrounded by family (Marie, Kathy, David, and Bill). He grew up in Lincoln Park, MI, graduating from Lincoln Park High in 1943. He served in the US Navy in World War II. He married Marie V. Kish on September 6, 1947, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lincoln Park. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1949. He went to work for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company building tire factories all around the world for 34 years. Work sent him and the family to Cuba, Portugal, France, India, Canada, Wales, and Venezuela as well as Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa, California, Tennessee, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas, and Arkansas. He retired to Bentonville and Bella Vista, Arkansas, where he and Marie lived for 34 years. Most recently they have lived in North Logan, UT. He is survived by two children, Kathleen Bayn and David (Cheri) Herr; five grandchildren: Bill (Laura), Jenny (Scott), John, Garrett, and Martin; five great-grandchildren: Tyler (Kara), KayLee, Andrew, Lily, and Evan; and a great-great grandson due in October; also by a brother-in-law, Gabor (Marilyn deceased) Kish. He was predeceased by his parents, in-laws Lydia and Gabor Kish, siblings Elinor Herr, Harley (Eileen) Herr, and Beverly LeBarre; and son-in-law Bob Bayn.
Jerry was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and belonged to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Logan. He enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and pinochle, and being in community service through the AARP.
A viewing will be at the Allen-Hall Mortuary at 35 East Center Street in Logan, UT, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13. The funeral will be at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 581 North 700 East in Logan, UT, at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Mission Central (40718 Hwy E16 Mapleton, IA, 51034), Lutheran Braille Workers, or the Herr/Bayn Scholarship in Civil Engineering at Utah State University.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 7, 2019