Gerald Nelson "Jerry" Day
1931 - 2020
Gerald Nelson Day "Jerry", age 88, of Providence, Utah; passed away at his home on Wednesday June 24, 2020.
He was born on December 11, 1931, to Myron (Mike) Day and Lillie Leona Nelson in Preston, Idaho. His siblings are: Myron Nelson Junior, DeMar (Conna) Nelson, Joyce Marie (Lauris) Hope, Marlow (Sharon) Nelson, LaRene, Norene (Wes) Fife, Sandra (Tommy) McCarty and Dennis.
He married his sweetheart Donna K Binggeli on June 25, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
After graduating from Preston High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy on May 29, 1951, and made it his career until August, 13, 1970, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. After retiring he worked on the Pink Catamaran (Alii Kai) dinner cruise in Hawaii as one of the head chefs. He spent a few years in California, where he managed a Jack in the Box and then moved to Logan, Utah, where he worked as a manager at Schreiber Foods and then started his own business, Cache Valley Chemical.
Gerald enjoyed traveling, bowling, coin collecting, riding his Harley Davidson Hog motorcycle and sports.
Jerry is survived by his children, Katrina Marie (Arthur) Nielson, Jimmy (Kathleen) Day, Kevin Wayne Day, 12 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren, and his sisters Norene (Wes) Fife, Sandra (Tommy) McCarty, and Grandson Jerry Fife (who was named after his Uncle).
Funeral services will be held at the Providence 10th Ward LDS Chapel, 355 South Canyon Rd., Providence, Utah, on Friday, July 10. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. The Graveside Service will be at the family plot in Weston Idaho Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Providence 10th Ward LDS Chapel
JUL
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Weston Idaho Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
