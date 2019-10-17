Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic church
725 S. 250 East
Hyde Park, UT
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic church chapel
725 S. 250 East
Hyde Park, UT
1952 - 2019
German Nava Florez Obituary
German Nava Florez
June 11, 1952 - October 8, 2019
German Nava Flores was born on June 11, 1952, in a little town in Mexico named San Pedro Buenos Aires in the State of Mexico. He is the second oldest son to Carmelo Nava Nava and Sara Flores Trujillo. He married Agustina Guadarrama Colin on March 21, 1981. They had two children, Luis Mayolo Nava and Tania Lucero Nava. He moved his little family from Mexico to Logan, Utah in 1989 and they settled in Hyrum, Utah in 1991. He worked at JBS in Hyrum for 27 years as a water and oil specialist. German's greatest gift to his children and grandchildren was to always work hard for what you wanted in life. His grandchildren Julianna and Dominic Carrillo adored him and will miss the weekly grapes he would always take them. He was a loving father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. Our cowboy has left us but will always be in our hearts.
He is survived by his wife, Agustina Nava; children, Luis and Tania Nava; grandchildren, Julianna and Dominic Carrillo; grandma, Sherril Wilson; brother, Saul Nava Flores (Nieves Sanchez); sisters, Elsa Nava Flores, Yrene Nava Flores, Carolina Nava Flores, Angelica Nava Flores, Elizabeth Nava Flores, Noemi Nava Flores; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Sigifredo and Horacio Nava Flores, and grandpa Don Wilson.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A viewing will take place Friday, October 18th at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 19th, at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic church chapel, 725 S. 250 East, Hyde Park, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with a viewing prior beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
