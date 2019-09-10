|
Gertrude Haltiner Charles
September 17, 1920 - September 7, 2019
Gertrude Haltiner Charles passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept 7, 2019, at the age of 98, just 10 days shy of turning 99! She was born Sept 17, 1920, at home to Ernest and Emma (Hollenweger) Haltiner in Logan, UT, where they settled after immigrating from Switzerland. Gertrude was the 5th child out of 9 children. She graduated from Logan High School in 1939 and was a member of the Glee Club.
After World War II broke out, she took a job at the USU Cafeteria to help feed the servicemen who came through for training. She worked there until the war ended.
She then moved to Sacramento, California, for a short while, then moved to SLC, where she met and married David William Charles and were later sealed in the Logan Temple. They later divorced and she returned to work at the USU cafeteria where she worked for 14 yrs. She took a job at Schreiber Foods until she retired at the age of 65. Gertrude was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many callings. She spent much of her retirement years working in the Temple, making many quilts and helped raise her grandchildren. She enjoyed going to lunch with friends and walking every day. She is survived by her daughters, Lynda Gay (Paul) Livingston of Montana and Kay Louise Thalman of Utah, 5 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven of her siblings. Our Mother and Grandmother was the cornerstone of our family and she will surely be missed.
A viewing will be held on Sept 11, 2019, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home 162 E. 400 North, Logan, UT, followed by the funeral at 12:00 noon at the same location. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 10, 2019