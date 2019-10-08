|
Glen Andrew Israelsen
June 8, 1930 - October 5, 2019
Glen Andrew Israelsen, devoted husband to wife Ruth, peacefully left this life surrounded by family on October 5, 2019, at the age of 89.
Glen was born June 8, 1930, in the bottom of Hyrum Dam to Victor Eugene and Eva Butler Israelsen. When asked how he could be born in the bottom of a dam, he claims, "My mother was a good swimmer." A special guardian angel must have been assigned to Glen to keep him alive through many perils-near drowning; run-away horses, having scarlet fever and chicken pox at the same time, and near collision with a train.
Glen was preceded in death by his son Robert, his parents, brothers Don, Eugene, Wayne, Lyle, Earl, Floyd, Dee and sisters Eva Fay and Wanda. His sister Wanee survived Glen.
He married his sweetheart, Lena Ruth Thalman in 1953 in the Logan Temple and they were the parents of 10 children-all of them girls but seven. They recently celebrated their 66th anniversary.
He graduated from USU in Dairy Science with a minor in German and at the same time graduated from ROTC commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army. He attended Military Intelligence School, graduated from Paratrooper School in the 101st Airborne Division. Jumping out of airplanes changed his life forever as he went from 6'2" tall and a 28" waist to his present height and girth. At least that is what he told his chiropractor.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various leadership positions and spent 2 1/2 years in the early 1950s as a missionary in the Netherlands. He later served a mission with his wife in South Carolina where they found wonderful people who captured their hearts and left an imprint of love and happiness.
He has been actively involved in scouting for over 55 years. He was an Eagle Scout and received the Silver Beaver award.
Glen's parents and siblings started the Buttercup Dairy Farms, Inc. where he served as manager for many years. As a salesman he sold greases, oils and lubricants with his brother Lyle. Later, he became manager of the Utah Dairy Herd Improvement Association and he loved his job!
Glen enjoyed spending time at his favorite place, the cabin up Logan Canyon where he has been known to tell the story of Old Ephraim and show visitors his pet mongoose. Many family reunions, ward activities, scout camps, hunting trips and work projects make the cabin a family jewel.
Some of his favorite sayings are: "Made it out of bed again. It's the best start I've had all day." "Whatever pleases you, tickles me plumb to death." "I'm not as good as you, but I'm OK." "I must be pretty good because I didn't find my name in the obituaries." And his most often used phrase, "KEEP SMILING!" And the one which all scouts remember the most, "By Fetch."
Most dear to his heart is family and the strong ties and joys found therein. He loves children and enjoys giving and receiving bear hugs. He and his wife feel their greatest accomplishments involve their family and the legacy of love and work they are continuing.
He and Ruth were blessed with 10 children: Robert (deceased) (Jillene Israelsen Morrill), RuthAnn (Scott) Andersen, Daryl (Jeff) Thornton, Bert (Teresa), Neal (Kelly), Steven (Annette), Glenna Petersen, David (Michelle), Martin (AnnaLee); 50 grandchildren, 92 great-grandchildren; and many others who claimed him as dad, grandpa, uncle or simply "By Fetch".
A viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North, North Logan on Friday, October 11th from 6:00pm to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12th at 10:00 a.m. at the Aztec Stake Center, 1295 North 800 East, with a viewing there from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be at the North Logan, Utah Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019