Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3261
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smithfield 7th Ward Chapel
79 East 200 South
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Smithfield 7th Ward Chapel
79 East 200 South
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Smithfield 7th Ward Chapel
79 East 200 South
Glen Lyman Edwards


1935 - 2019
Glen Lyman Edwards Obituary
Glen Lyman Edwards
October 14, 1935 - August 3, 2019
Glen Lyman Edwards, beloved husband, father, and teacher passed away in his home on August 3, 2019. Glen was born October 14, 1935, to George Franklin Edwards and Thelma Comish (Larsen). Glen loved Preston where he was raised and graduated from Preston High School. His pursuit and love for art took him from Utah State to the Art Center College of Design and back to USU where he obtained a master's degree in Illustration. Glen loved his students and teaching art which he continued to do at USU for 32 years finally retiring in 2000.
Glen loved the Lord and His Gospel. Some of his fondest memories and stories came from his 2½ year mission to New Zealand. Serving in several capacities, he loved teaching and incorporating his art into his lessons. His last calling was one of his favorites to the mid-singles in the area.
In 1976, Glen married Barbara Summers, and in 1982 they adopted their son Charlie Glen Edwards. Glen is survived by them as well as his brothers Norman (Norma) and Clifford.
The Edwards family would like to thank all those that cared for him in his final days including those at Logan Regional Hospital and Gossner Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian or continuing education funds. For the full Obituary go to www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Viewing to take place August 9, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. as well as August 10, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. with funeral beginning at 12:00 p.m. Viewings and services will take place at the Smithfield 7th Ward building at 79 E. 200 South.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
