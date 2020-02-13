|
Gloria Jean Dunn
August 12, 1944 - February 11, 2020
Gloria Jean Dunn, age 75, of Hyrum passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 11, 2020, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.
She was born August 12, 1944, in Fillmore, Utah, to Walter LaCont and Elaine Johnson and later adopted by Lyle and Marvel McIff.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Walter LaCont & Elaine Johnson and Lyle and Marvel McIff; in-laws Wright and Valoie Dunn; sister in law Ruth Nyman; Nephew Daniel Maycock.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a nurse and a homemaker. She enjoyed music, crafts and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Gloria is survived by her husband Roger of 55 years marriage and three children Heidi, Brady and Stacie, the oldest grandson Brock, ten younger grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; son in laws Scott and Mark; daughter in law Brandy, brothers Steve, Neil, Greg, Randy and Terry. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Viewing is from 10 to 11:30 and funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Hyrum First Ward Chapel at 120 N. 400 West in Hyrum Utah. Burial will follow in the Hyrum cemetery in Hyrum.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 13, 2020