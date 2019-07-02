Services Webb Funeral Home 1005 South 8th East Preston , ID 83263 (208) 852-0533 Resources More Obituaries for Gloria Talbot Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gloria Talbot

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Gloria Talbot

May 16, 1936 - June 28, 2019

Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Gloria Smart Talbot, returned home to our loving Heavenly Father and family on June 28, 2019, at the age of 83 at George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah, after a 10 to 15 year battle with Alzheimer's (Dementia).

Gloria DeLone Smart Talbot was born on May 16, 1936, in Preston, Idaho, to Parley Orlando Smart and Mildred Elvira Jensen. She grew up in Preston, Idaho on the family farm. Gloria attended Preston schools and graduated from Preston High in 1954.

After high school Gloria worked 3 summers at Jackson Lake Lodge north of Jackson Hole, Wyoming and attended Ricks College for 2 Years. She transferred to USAC (USU) for the fall quarter in 1956.

Gloria worked for 5 years in Preston as a "Number Please" telephone operator until the office went dial. While working as a telephone operator in January 1959, Gloria married Clenn Talbot from Lewiston, Utah. Gloria worked at Thiokol (ATK) for 4 years, while Clenn finished his degree at USU in Logan, Utah.

In July 1964, they moved to Bountiful, Utah, where Clenn went to work for Ford Motor Company. Gloria worked at the University of Utah Computer Center for the next 5 years. While living in Bountiful they had two children - a daughter Traci and a son Dean.

In 1972, Ford transferred them to Davenport, Iowa, for 4 years. In 1976, they were transferred to San Jose, California, for 2 years. In 1978, Ford transferred them to Detroit, Michigan, where they stayed 20 years until Clenn retired.

When the children were out of the home, Gloria went to work at the 35th District Court in Plymouth, Michigan, as a Court Clerk for 11 years. Clenn & Gloria both retired and moved back to Utah in 1998 and now live in Farr West, Utah.

On July 8, 1988, Gloria & Clenn were sealed in the Chicago Temple. Gloria was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through the years she has served in many LDS Ward and Stake positions including working in the family history center. Gloria loved her family and children. She was very active as an adult Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader. She cared for her terminally ill son for 16 years, had foster children in her home for years and loved and cared for children all her life.

Gloria and Clenn loved to travel and see the world. After retiring they took their most exciting trip to China and Thailand for 5 weeks. They have enjoyed many trips to Europe and other counties through the years, plus several cruises.

Gloria is preceded in death by her son Dean, her father and mother Parley and Mildred Smart, her brothers Parley Smart and Corky Smart, and a brother-in-law Marv Priestley. She is survived by her husband Clenn, her daughter Traci "Tom" Lambrose, brother Brent "Ruth" Smart, and sister Judy Priestley. She has 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

The family of Gloria Talbot would like to give a special thanks to the staff at the Willow Glen Health & Rehab Care Center in Brigham City, Utah, for their special kindness and care they gave Gloria for 26 months. Gloria's family would also like to give special thanks to the staff at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah, for their special kindness and care they gave Gloria the last three months of her life. And, many thanks to Bristol Hospice for their kindness and care during Gloria's last two and a half years. These people will always be in our hearts.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Willard Utah Stake Center, 8230 S. Hwy 89, Willard, Utah (from I-15, take exit 351, go north on Hwy 89 about 1 mile). Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 East, Preston, Idaho, and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church in Willard. Interment will be in the Lewiston, Utah Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 2, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries