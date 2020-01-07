|
|
Gordon Ray Alley
November 14, 1954 - January 3, 2020
Gordon R. Alley, 65, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at his home in North Logan. Gordon was born Nov. 14, 1954, to Evelyn Seamons and Gerald Alley in Logan, Utah. Gordon attended and graduated from Sky View High School in 1973. Gordon married Sandra Ellis on Aug 19, 1982. It was later solemnized in the Logan Temple. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gordon served in several different callings, his favorite was being a nursery leader. Gordon is survived by his three children, Dustin (Jesica) Alley of Tremonton, Utah. Lacy (TJ) Smith of Preston, Idaho and Garrett Alley of North Logan, Utah, and his five grandchildren, Mya and Cierra Alley, Stetsen, Ryker and Ally Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sandra of 34 years. Three brothers George, Fred, Gerald and one sister Nancy Allen. Funeral service will be held on Friday Jan 10, 2020, at 12 Noon with a viewing form 10:00 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. at the LDS Church, 1650 East 2600 North North Logan. Funeral Service under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary435-787-8514, 80 West 4200 North Hyde Park. Please share a memory of Gordon at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 7, 2020