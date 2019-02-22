Grace Darlene Smith

June 14, 1935 - February 21, 2019

Darlene was born at the home of her grandparents June 14, 1935, to loving parents George W. & L. Grace (Richardson) Peterson. She attended local schools, graduating from North Cache High School and Ogden Beauty College. On April 22, 1960, she married Vernal L. Smith in the Logan LDS Temple.

Mom spent her childhood sledding down Hinds Hill, pulling peas from the wagon, delivering to the Del Monte cannery and playing games such as Anti-I-Over and Run Sheep Run with her friends.

When Mom was about 8 years old, her Grandma Richardson taught her to crochet. After marrying, Mom sold her crocheted items for years at Grandma's Quilts and at the Novemberfest in Logan. She was well known for her crocheted snowflake ornaments, angel ornaments, doilies and afghans. Mom was also an accomplished seamstress. She made Barbie clothes and baby doll clothes, as well as shirts, jeans and PJs for us kids.

Mom had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to play rummy and go on long rides in the car. Her favorite vacation spot was South Dakota to see the Crazy Horse carving in progress.

Mom was a member of the LDS Church and served in the Primary and nursery for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Vernal; and children, Chet (Vicki) Smith, Julie (Joe) Kelly, Dianna (Greg) Murray, Mike (Lisa) Smith; and her sister and best friend, Elaine Harrop; also five grandchildren, two great-grandsons, three step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Lamar.

The family would like to thank Hospice nurse Stephanie Murphy, whose calming presence helped us through the past month. Stephanie said, "There are nurses who deliver babies into the world; I deliver them back home."

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at noon at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St., in Logan, Utah, with a visitation prior to the funeral from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Richmond City Cemetery.

Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 22, 2019