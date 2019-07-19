Home

Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cache Valley Mortuary
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Cache Valley Mortuary
80 W. 4200 North
Hyde Park, UT
View Map
Grace Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Griffin


1935 - 2019
Grace Griffin
Grace Griffin
10/23/1935 - 07/15/2019
Grace Hansen Griffin passed away July 15, 2019, at The Ashford Memory Care Center in Springville, Utah. She was born October 23, 1935, in College Ward, Utah, to Merrill and Della Frederick Hansen, the fifth of six children. She married Dennis I. Griffin on December 28, 1959, in the Logan LDS Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband (for whom she was primary caregiver for many years following his stroke), her parents, her sister Doris, and her brother Mervin (Pete). She is survived by her nine children: Jed (JaNae) of Colorado Springs, Tad (Lori) of South Jordan, Dana (Cort) Rasmussen of St George, Penny (Steve) Morris of Layton, Nanette (Frank) Nosker of Wendover, Monica of Oakland, CA, Tyler (Kiplin) of Springville, Melissa (Desmond) Watson of Dallas, TX, and Matthew of Dallas, TX; 43 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m., at the Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 W. 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah, with a viewing preceding at 10:00. Internment will be in the Providence City Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 19, 2019
