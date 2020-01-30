Home

Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smithfield North Stake Center
155 West 400 North
Smithfield, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Smithfield North Stake Center
155 West 400 North
Smithfield, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Smithfield North Stake Center,
155 West 400 North
Smithfield, UT
2005 - 2020
Grant Terry Rose Obituary
Grant Terry Rose
December 2, 2005 - January 28, 2020
Grant Terry Rose, 14, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Smithfield North Stake Center, 155 West 400 North in Smithfield. A viewing will be held at the stake center on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and prior to the services on Saturday at the stake center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
A complete obituary may be viewed, and condolences shared, at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
