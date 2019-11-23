|
Greg Charles Stott
February 24, 1958 - November 18, 2019
Greg Charles Stott, 61, of Saint George, UT, passed away in the early morning hours of November 18, 2019, after his long and courageous battle with a meningioma brain tumor.
Born to Delmer Clark and Mary Lois Conrad Stott in Logan, UT, on February 24, 1958, where he was the oldest of four children. Greg served a faithful and full mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lansing, Michigan. He graduated from Fairmont State College in West Virginia with a Bachelor's degree in mining, and a Masters degree in engineering. Greg was Captain in the United States Airforce where he worked as a missile launch control and command post officer before retiring. He ended his career finding joy as a much beloved postmaster in both Clarkston and La Verkin, UT.
He and his sweetie, KaeDawn Jeppeson Stott, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in August of this past year. They spent the majority of their married life in Providence, UT.
Greg was best known for his overwhelming acceptance and love for people from all walks of life. His quick wit and playful personality greeted all those who were in his presence. He loved all of his children, their spouses, his siblings, and his grandchildren. Greg's spirit radiated whenever he had family around. Greg had a passion for the outdoors and adventuring, he was often found hiking, fishing, gardening, or going on cruises with his wife. Teasdale, UT, was his favorite place to go venturing. When indoors he dearly loved playing both computer and board games, and was always accompanied by his faithful canine companion Red. He shared all of these passions with his family every opportunity he got.
Greg is preceded in death by his father, Delmer, grandparents, and his much beloved dog Blue. He is survived by his Wife, KaeDawn; mother, Lois; siblings, Jeana Stott Croft, Marilee Stott Partridge, and Wayne Conrad Stott; three children, Joshua Stott (Melanie), Jana Stott Ball (Shane), Sarah Stott; five step-children, Ryan Combe (Amy), Joshua Combe (Mackenzie), Melissa Combe (Chelsea), Kailani Combe, Skylar Combe; and thirteen beautiful grandchildren.
His wife would like to extend a special note of gratitude to the Haven at Sky Mountain in Hurricane, UT; and to the doctors Mark Firth, Gregory Last, Benjamin Fox, and Spencer Ashton; for the exceptional care they gave Greg.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Noon at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center Street in Logan, UT.
Friends and family may send condolences and thoughts online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 23, 2019