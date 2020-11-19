Guy Drew Combs

9/12/1980 - 11/12/2020

Guy Drew Combs, 40, passed away on November 12, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Guy was born on September 12, 1980, in Simi Valley, California, to Gilbert Combs and Julie Hawk. He was raised in Santa Clarita, California, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Preston, Idaho. He graduated from Sky View High School in 1999.

Guy, like his father and his son, had a passion for football whether he was playing it, watching it on TV (He always had a game on) or talking about it. Guy was able to pursue that passion and play for Sky View High where he set many records. After high school, Guy went on to play for Dixie State football for 2 years. He was All American running back and 1st team All Conference.

Guy's life took a different path after college but he always stayed involved with football. He played running back and linebacker for Utah Saints. After moving back to New Mexico he played for the NM Outlaws.

In 2018 Guy attended the A list stunt driving school, making him a 4th generation stuntman. He had recently become a member of SAG and was on his way to a new career.

Guy loved being around his family. He loved the time he had with his best friend and big brother Gary and his favorite sister Tiffany. He loved being around his nephews and niece. It didn't matter what sport they played or what they were up to, he wanted to hear about it. He was so proud of them and all they accomplished.

Guy was the life of the party. He always showed up dressed in style, wearing his baseball cap, his shock shoes, some type of watch and his big old smile. His motto was you look good, you play good.

Guy was survived by his kids Cordell & Leamiah. His parents Gilbert Combs & Julie Hawk. His siblings Gary Combs (Nikki), Tiffany Sears (Tanner) Erik Andersen (Andrea), Garrett Combs. His nephews who always looked up to him: Gavin Combs (Krista), Grady Combs, Gaiden Combs, Hudson Sears, his niece Bostyn Combs, and his great nephew Tanner Combs.

Grandparents Gary & Ruthie Combs, Leigh Jordan, John & Cecille Hawk, and many aunts, uncles, & cousins that he loved so very much.

He was preceded in death by his uncle James Hawk, and his best friend Big Mike.

Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21 at 11 a.m. in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 W. 300 North, in Malad, Idaho. There will be a family gathering for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Malad City Cemetery.





