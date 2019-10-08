|
|
Gwendolyn Wilson Johnson
April 23, 1929 - September 21, 2019
Gwendolyn Wilson Johnson passed away on 12 September, 2019. Born 23 April, 1929, to Claude and Lucille Wilson of Detroit, Mich. She attended Wayne State University receiving a Bachelors and then a Masters degree in Education. She worked 30 years in education as a teacher, principal and administrator in the San Mateo Elementary School District in California, initiating their program for gifted and talented students. She raised her two children, Claudia and David in San Mateo, California, later marrying Ralph M. Johnson in the Logan Temple and settling in Logan.
An avid genealogist, Gwen found thousands of family names through library research and travel to ancestral locations in England - long before computers facilitated the research. She also served in numerous callings at the Ward and Stake level in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Mateo Ward and Pacifica Stake in California including Relief Society, Seminary Teacher and Missionary. She continued her service in Logan, Utah, fulfilling her desire to serve others. Her faithful influence blessed all who knew her.
An accomplished photographer she shared this interest with her husband, Ralph Johnson. She traveled widely and shared her images from home and abroad with family and friends. Wherever she lived she supported musical and theatrical performances taking advantage of the rich arts environment in Logan as well as the San Francisco area.
Preceded in death by her husband Ralph M. Johnson, she is survived by children Claudia and David Batey, Karen Babcock, Bill and Chris Johnson as well as 21 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend love and appreciation to staff, residents and friends that cared for her over the last 9 years at both Terrace Grove and Sunshine Terrace. We extend appreciation to the staff of Sunshine Terrace Hospice who gave her extra care and services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A viewing will be held at the North Logan 2nd Ward Chapel (1105 East 2100 North) on Saturday October 12 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at Noon and Interment at Logan Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019