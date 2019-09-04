|
|
Harley Austin Newman
September 29, 1993 - August 29, 2019
Harley Austin Newman, 25, passed away on August 29, 2019, in Thatcher, Idaho. He was born in Logan, Utah, on September 29, 1993, to Jeffery Nostrom and Jamie Newman Talbot.
He married his high school sweetheart, Carrie Ann Johnson, July 18, 2011, who he loved dearly. They were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple May 30, 2015. Harley and Carrie were blessed with four beautiful children, Jeremiah Lee, Kendall Arlene, Tayzlee Filly, and Everly J.
Harley enjoyed all things in nature, but most of all being on the back of a horse gathering or checking for cattle. When he wasn't spending time with his little family, he loved to be helping any way he could on a ranch.
Harley is survived by his beautiful, loving wife, Carrie, and their four children; parents, Jamie (Sid) Talbot, Jeff (Gena) Nostrom; nine siblings; and grandparents.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roger Newman; and great grandfather, Ferris Macfarlane.
Funeral services for Harley will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Preston North Stake Chapel, 310 North State Street, Preston, ID. Viewings will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 8th East, Preston, ID, and on Friday prior to the funeral service from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.at the church. Interment will be at the Preston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a fund that has been set up in Carrie Newman's name at Wells Fargo Bank in Preston, ID, or Box Elder County Credit Union in Garland, UT.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 4, 2019