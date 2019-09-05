|
|
Harold Davis Arbon
October 5, 1919 - August 26, 2019
The family of Harold Davis Arbon share the loss of their beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
Harold was born in Malad, Idaho, on October 5, 1919, to Joseph Nicholas Arbon and Elizabeth Davis Arbon. Harold passed away in Salinas, California on August 26, 2019, just weeks before his 100th birthday.
Our hero is survived by Richmond native Lael Nelson Arbon, his loving wife of 65 years, four children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held in Salinas at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Tuesday, September 3, at 11:00 a.m.
Harold will be laid to rest in Richmond, Utah, under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting or donating to the Humanitarian Services of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019