Heidi Lynn Stevens Bentley
June 23, 1982 - July 24, 2020
Our beloved mother's life was taken to soon. She was born in Logan, Utah, and raised in Millville, Utah, she was the child of Dean and Tammy Stevens. Her siblings were Melissa, Curtis, Julie, Michael, Daniel, Ryan. She married Mathew Bentley, then had Kamden, Peyton, and Chase. Later got divorced, but a couple days after, she was shot by her ex-husband Mathew. She was an amazing person and mother. Everyone loved her. She went to school to become a nurse, sadly, she did not make it to take her state test. She is very well loved by friends, family, co-workers, and more. We all are going to miss her very much. She was so kind and always was there for us. She always made us smile even when we didn't want to. She was the best listener and shoulder to cry on. We're all so grateful to of had her in our lives. She was so kind and caring to everyone. She was the best mom and friend that anyone could ask for. This was written by her daughter.
There will be a private family viewing held Saturday, August 1, 2020. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the Millville Cemetery, 325 E. 100 North, Millville.
We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to all who have worked and did service in any way. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
