Helen H. Mayo
March 13, 1923 - July 3, 2019
Helen H. Mayo of Logan passed away on July 3rd, 2019, at Parklane in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born to Harvie and Anna Blomquist on March 13, 1923 at LaCrosse, WI.
She attended high school and college in LaCrosse. In Sept. 1942 she married David Mayo. While Dave was in WWII she completed her master's degree in English. Then came many years of moving around the country and the world, while in the Air Force. She worked with the Girl Scouts, as a volunteer in military hospital labs, taught English in a Japanese girl's school and kept the home fires burning for their girls when Dave would be overseas or gone on temporary duty.
After Dave retired, they spent a final year in Colorado Springs, CO, before moving back to Logan where she spent many hours in the kitchen preserving fruits and veggies they grew in their large garden. They spent time enjoying the milder winters in Tucson, AZ, in Helen's parents' home.
She is pre-deceased by her husband of 67 years, David. She is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Frair (Larry), Rebecca Farris (Clyde) and Debra Mayo, three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Interment will be at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Bluffdale on August 14, 2019, at 10:30 am. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 10, 2019