Helen Pulsipher

August 17, 1952 - May 21, 2019

Helen Marie Brown Pulsipher, 66, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Ogden Medical Center.

Helen was born August 17, 1952, in Idaho, a daughter of Lawrence Lyle Brown and Ruth Lewis Brown.

She worked at IRS and volunteered at the Brigham Senior Center.

Helen enjoyed spending time with grandkids and supporting them in their events. She was a wonderful, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and loyal friend.

Helen collected chicken figurines, she enjoyed getting hair and nails done, shopping, and going to lunch with the girls. She also enjoyed decorating and traveling. Helen had a fun personality and a gentle spirit.

Surviving are her husband Dennis Guy Pulsipher; children: Eric (Lynnel) Risk; Philip Risk; Kimberly (Doug) Adams; Tyler Pulsipher and Mindee (Jesse) Sharp; 13 grandchildren; siblings: Ray (Sonya) Brown; Janine (Boyd) Simmons; Derald (Anna) Webber and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved. Preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother Darrel Brown.

Special thanks to the Brigham City Ambulance and the Ogden Regional ICU.

Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 East, Brigham City, UT. Family to greet family and friends on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services.

