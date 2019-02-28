Home

Allen Mortuary of North Logan
420 East 1800 North
Logan, UT 84341
(435) 753-3049
Henry Freese Sickler III

Henry Freese Sickler III Obituary
Henry Freese Sickler, III
March 24, 1941 - February 25, 2019
Henry Freese Sickler III passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer, at his home in Richmond, Utah.
He was born in Westchester, PA, to Henry Freese Sickler Jr. and Mae B. Sickler. He graduated from Westchester High School where he lettered in baseball and soccer. He attended Westchester State College on a soccer scholarship. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1960 and served 4 years in Bangor, Maine.
In 1963 he married C. Joyce Short with whom he had six children. They moved to Utah in 1973 where he helped establish Pepperidge Farm in Richmond, Utah.
Henry and Joyce later divorced, and he married Diane Vroman Goodwin in 1981, adding her two sons to his family.
Henry retired from Pepperidge in 1999 after 33 years of service. He was loved and respected by all who worked with and for him.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Sickler; and his six children, Hank (Angie) Sickler, Mathew (Kristen) Sickler, Dennis (Jodi) Sickler, Kenneth (Jessica) Sickler, Pamela (David) Seamons, and Travis Goodwin. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter Brenda Joyce Sickler, son Troy Lee Goodwin, grandson Joshua Freese Sickler and grandson Shawn Goodwin.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the 600 S. 625 East LDS meetinghouse in Smithfield. A viewing will be held Friday at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 E. 1800 North, North Logan, from 6 to 8 p.m. and again Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
