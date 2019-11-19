|
Hilda Gregersen Sparks
March 15, 1934 - November 16, 2019
Hilda Gregersen Sparks joined her sweetheart in heaven on November 16, 2019. She was born March 15, 1934, in Banida, Idaho, the daughter of Fred & Freida Mockli Gregersen.
She graduated from Preston High School in 1952 and started a career in banking with First Security Bank Preston, Salt Lake City and Smithfield.
She married Farrell K. Sparks in the Logan LDS Temple on May 27, 1955.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in all appropriate auxiliary organizations. She, along with her husband, served an LDS mission in Anaheim, California, and were temple workers at the Logan temple for 16 years.
Family was all important to her. She loved and cared deeply for each child, grand child and great grandchild that blessed her life.
She is survived by two sons, Bland (Debbie) Sparks of Smithfield, and Blake Sparks of North Logan. A daughter Emily (Cody) Davis of Millville that she helped raise for her sister after her death in 1988. 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 sisters, Maxine Sparks, Josephine Geddes and Connie Wakefield.
She was preceded in death by her sweetheart Farrell, her parents, two sisters Fredell Jensen and Diane Sparks; two brothers Rulon & Eugene.
A family graveside will be held Saturday November 23, 2019. Internment will be in the Smithfield Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home.
