January 7, 1921 - February 23, 2019

Ida Brown Bennett, 98, passed away Feb. 23, 2019, at the FCMC Transitional Care Facility following a brief illness. She was greeted by her eternal companion Howard, who she has missed for 42 years.

Ida was born Jan. 7, 1921, along with her twin Ada, in Pleasant View, Idaho, to Pearl Lavilla Duncan and Henry Columbus Brown. She was raised on the family farm with her eight siblings. As the youngest child she helped her mother in feeding the boys as her dad and mom worked the homestead. Her father died at age 61 of a heart attack, leaving her mother to provide for eight children still at home and a farm to run. She graduated from high school in 1939 and was on the honor roll. A friend arranged a meeting for her to meet a young man from Thatcher, Idaho, when he came home from his mission. They only had this one meeting, and Howard joined the Marines to serve in WWII. This began 32 months of love letters. The war ended, and Ida and Howard were married Oct. 3, 1945, in the Salt Lake Temple.

Ida and Howard made their home in Preston where they raised six children. Ida had many talents and many jobs. She worked alongside of Howard doing janitorial work at the hospital. She then trained to be a nurse's aide and then in 1972 started working in the central supply where she stayed for 30 years, retiring in 1996 at the age of 75.

When Howard died, she kept busy working, knitting, crocheting, playing cards and traveling with her family and friends. She has been a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered many hours. She was a member of DUP in the Lopine Camp. She has been a visiting teacher all of her life and has held many callings in the church. Ida has a strong testimony of the Gospel and remained active doing temple work and attending church until just recently. She will be missed at the card games with her special friends. Thank you for being so good to our mother!

A special thanks to Dr. David Beckstead and the staff at FCMC for their kindness and care.

Ida is survived by her children, LaDawn (Jeddie) Geddes, Preston, Idaho; Kent (Chris) Bennett, Roy, Utah; Nancy (Robert) Wilcox, Kaysville, Utah; ReNae (Kent) Egley, Mink Creek, Idaho; Ruth Kae (Scott) Rawlings, Preston/Texas; Kristie Davis, Preston, Idaho.

She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a stillborn son, her parents, grandparents, in-laws and by a great grandson, Cory Davis.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Preston North Stake Center, 310 N. State St., Preston, Idaho. Friends may call Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 East, Preston, Idaho, and prior to the funeral Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 26, 2019