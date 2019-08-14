|
Ida Lawana Nilson Larsen
1 August 1928 - 6 August 2019
Ida Lawana Nilson Larsen, 91, completed her earthly journey on Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. We are so grateful to have celebrated her 91st birthday with her. Although we can't imagine life without our mother and grandma, we know that she is enjoying a grand reunion with her sweetheart and so many other loved ones.
Mom was born on August 1, 1928, to Samuel Iven and Nora Hansen Nilson in Smithfield, Utah. She grew up with her brother Dale, and four sisters, Feryl, Connie, Glade and Nereece. Mom spent winters in town and summers working their farm in Smithfield Canyon. She learned to drive at the age of nine by driving the tractor or car back and forth on the campground road.
Mom attended Summit Elementary and Smithfield Junior High. She graduated from North Cache High School in 1946 as an honor student.
Mom met our dad, Harvey, their sophomore year. They were married June 26, 1947, in the Logan Temple. They were blessed with six children, Kent, Nyla, Margo, Sid, Marsha and Dana. Dad passed away in 1983.
Mom worked at Smithfield Implement, Logan Knitting Mill and Z Bag. Mom always loved attending the temple and one of the things she enjoyed most in her later years was the nine years she spent in the Logan Temple as a telephone operator and supervisor.
In 1980, Dad and Mom sold their home and dairy farm in Newton and purchased their home in Smithfield. We have been blessed with 39 years of family parties, Christmas Eves, and cherished summer evenings playing games in the backyard. Mom was so grateful for her association with the members of the Smithfield 5th Ward, her neighbors and friends. We thank you for your love and kindness to her through the years. Mom's complete life has been blessed with family and the gospel of Jesus Christ. We are forever grateful to her for her faith, her commitment to her family, her example, and especially her unconditional love!
Mom leaves behind a legacy of love - a posterity of almost 90 family members who love and adore her. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, older siblings, and by her great-granddaughter, Tayzli Hale. She is survived by her six children and their spouses; Kent and Theresa, Nyla Spackman, Margo and Jeff Pierce, Sid and Sydney, Marsha and Robert Webb, Dana and Judy; 27 grandchildren and spouses; 28 great-grandchildren; her sister, Nereece and Paul Herd; her sister-in-law, Wanda Balls; her brother-in-law, Don and Nancy Larsen; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 12:00 noon in the Smithfield South Stake Center Chapel, 451 South 250 East, Smithfield. A viewing will be held Thursday, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Stake Center and on Friday, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family and an extended obituary read at franklincountyfuneral.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 14, 2019