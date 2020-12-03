1/1
Ike Shropshire
August 18, 1979 - November 23, 2020
Ike Shropshire passed away November 23, 2020, due to heart failure.
Words cannot express how much he will be truly missed. He was the life of every situation, whose energy amplified everyone near him.
He is survived by his son, Victor Grant Herschi Shropshire; his mother, Cindy Lou Wiley; his sister, Emaleen Page Vigil; his brother, David Elliot Wiley; his cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and all of his friends and loved ones who are family.
Ike was a true comeback story, and we could not be prouder to have known him.
Services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, beginning 12:00 p.m. at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North, North Logan, with a viewing prior from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary of North Logan
420 East 1800 North
Logan, UT 84341
(435) 753-3049
