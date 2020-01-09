Home

Ileen Christiansen


1930 - 2020
Ileen Christiansen Obituary
Ileen Christiansen
August 1, 1930 - January 8, 2020
Ileen Duce Christiansen was born August 1, 1930, in Hyde Park, Utah, to Mabel and Fred Duce. She was the "runt" of 8 children. She grew up in the depression and had lots of stories to tell about it. As grandpa Duce was the Marshal in Hyde Park, they got the first telephone with 13 others on the party line. She spent time helping her mom and dad, pulling taffy, and going to dances. She came by her love of shoes from one of her first jobs selling shoes at Levens for $90 a month. She would spend her lunch hours with her friends doing handwork for their trousseaus. She married Horace Christiansen in 1950 in the Logan temple and they had five adorable children. Ileen spent her time working on the farm, raising children, delivering The Herald Journal 90 miles every day, serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in all kinds of callings including stake missionary and temple worker, serving her family and the people of Newton, canning, camping, traveling, gardening, quilting, crocheting, making hand dipped chocolates, and making people smile and laugh. Survived by her children Chad (Trish) Christiansen, Colorado; Mark Christiansen, California; Ann (Kim) Godfrey, Smithfield; Cheryl (Frank) Smith, Cottonwood Heights; Greg (Cheryl) Christiansen, North Logan. A special thanks to Autumn Care and Encompass and all their staff. A viewing will be held on Jan. 11, 2020, with from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with the Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at the LDS Church in Newton. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514, 80 West 4200 North Hyde Park, Utah. Please share a memory of Ileen at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
