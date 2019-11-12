|
Iris Marie Andersen
October 12, 1938 - November 11, 2019
Iris Marie Nance Andersen, passed away peacefully in her home on November 11, 2019, at the age of 81. Born on October 12, 1938, to Carrie Elizabeth Nance (Roberts) and William Milo Nance, she was the fourth child out of six. She graduated from Grace High School, following the death of her father, prior to her graduation in May. Her mother later remarried, adding six more siblings to the family. She married Howard George Andersen on February 17, 1960, which was later solemnized in the LDS Temple. Together, they had four sons, Judd, Troy, Stewart and Lane.
Iris spent many years working as a Teacher's Aide at Park Elementary, where she was especially good at helping children with special problems or handicaps. She loved the kids and was loved in return! She was also a member of the 'Red Hat Society' where she regularly joined with friends in the community to enjoy weekly card games and a pot luck lunch. She loved to be funny and had no problem giving people the giggles! She served as the Secretary in the LDS Relief Society for nearly five years, and the Ward Librarian for nearly four. She was dearly loved by many, both in her family and community!
Iris was preceded in death by her Son Stewart, her Parents, Carrie Elizabeth and William Milo Nance, John Roberts (Step-Father), and Siblings Elda Smith, Irel C. Nance (Belva), Lionel M. Nance (Elaine), Elda Lovisa Smith, Janet Kelso, Dale Roberts, Merl Roberts (Lanette), and Wilford Roberts (Linda).
She is survived by her Husband, Howard, three of her sons, Judd, Troy and Lane (Kimara), and her sister Karen Davies (Clyde), and step-sister's Verdene Ringel (Robert), Marie Tucker (Dean), and Donna Carlson (Terry).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Richmond Stake Center, 135 W. Main, Richmond, Utah. Viewings will be held on Thursday evening at the Richmond Stake Center from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and prior to the services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Richmond, Utah Cemetery.
A special thanks goes out to 'Hospice' and 'Home Care' for all of the loving care that was provided, as well as all the family members and friends that stopped in to express their love and compassion. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 12, 2019