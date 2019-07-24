Isabelle Claire Smith

April 28th 2016 - July 20th 2019

Our vibrant, precious Isabelle returned to her Father in Heaven. Her magnetic spirit and dynamic love touched all those who knew her or were in her presence. Her loving siblings Bailey, Pratt, Liberty, and Summer are full of hope, faith, and love, anxious to be with her for the eternities. Cole and JaCeelyn were so blessed by every moment of her life. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25th, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, July 26th, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Services will be Friday, July 26th, 2019, at 11 a.m. Both Visitation and Service will be held at the church house in Clifton, Idaho, 170 W. 100 North, Interment, Dayton, Idaho Cemetery.