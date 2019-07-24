Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
church house
Clifton, ID
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
church house
Clifton, ID
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
church house
170 W. 100 North
Clifton, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabelle Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabelle Claire Smith


2016 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabelle Claire Smith Obituary
Isabelle Claire Smith
April 28th 2016 - July 20th 2019
Our vibrant, precious Isabelle returned to her Father in Heaven. Her magnetic spirit and dynamic love touched all those who knew her or were in her presence. Her loving siblings Bailey, Pratt, Liberty, and Summer are full of hope, faith, and love, anxious to be with her for the eternities. Cole and JaCeelyn were so blessed by every moment of her life. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25th, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, July 26th, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Services will be Friday, July 26th, 2019, at 11 a.m. Both Visitation and Service will be held at the church house in Clifton, Idaho, 170 W. 100 North, Interment, Dayton, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now