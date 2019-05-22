Jake Andrew

4/17/75 - 5/17/19

Jacob Stuart Andrew, age 44, of Lewiston, our loving son, husband, father, and brother left his earthly home on May 17, 2019, from injuries resulting from an ATV accident doing what he loved, serving others. He was born to Paul Stuart and Evelyn Mays Andrew on April 17, 1975, in Logan, Utah. He married Katherine D. Neilson on May 8, 1999, and they were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple July 28, 2000.

Jake grew up in Trenton, Utah. He graduated from Sky View High in 1993. He enlisted in the Marine Corp when he was 18. He received an associate's degree in drafting. At the time of his death he was working for Smithfield City.

He was known for his acts of service where he would help those in need without a thought for himself.

He is survived by Katherine; children James, Izaak, Jessica, Derek, Desirae Jo; Parents Paul & Evelyn; brothers Luke (Deborah), Claine (Mindy), Wesley (Holly), Dallen (Olivia). He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Pamela K. Neilson.

A viewing will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Lewiston 3rd Ward Church at 16 S. Main, Lewiston, Utah. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the same location. Burial will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery.

The family thanks the Lewiston 3rd Ward, the medical staff at Malad and McKay Dee Hospital, and friends and family for their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at any USU/Goldenwest Credit Union or to a gofundme.com account in his name. Condolences can be expressed at www.wingmortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary