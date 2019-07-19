James Allen Gorman, Jr.

January 24, 1928 - July 16, 2019

James Allen Gorman Jr., 91, passed away on July 16, 2019, in St. George, Utah.

Jim was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, on January 24, 1928, to James Allen Gorman and Dorothy Virginia Irvine. He attended Elementary and High School in Glassport, Pennsylvania.

He enlisted in the US Navy in January 1946 and served through November 1947. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he came to Utah to attend Utah State University where he received a degree in Wildlife Management.

He me Donna Faye Schiffman while living in Logan, and they were married on September 2, 1956, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They shared 61 years together. He worked for several years in the oil fields throughout the United States. He later worked for the Department of the Interior. He finished his career with the Department of Defense, traveling to assignments throughout the United States and foreign assignments including, Japan, The Bermuda Islands, and Italy.

Jim enjoyed skiing, golfing, and fishing and attending many sporting events.

He is survived by brothers and sisters in-law and by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, his parents and his two sisters, Jean L. Greeves and Lucille G. Swank.

A brief graveside service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Logan City Cemetery.

A brief graveside service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Logan City Cemetery.