Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
496 24th St.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 393-5678
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
496 24th St.
Ogden, UT 84401
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wellsville Cemetery
400 N. 200 East
Wellsville, UT
View Map
James Bankhead


1950 - 2019
James Bankhead
10/13/1950 - 06/27/2019
James Giffen Bankhead of Clearfield, UT, finally found peace on June 27, 2019, after a long and valiant struggle against diabetes and cancer. Jim was raised and educated in the small farming community of Wellsville, Utah, and graduated from Sky View High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army, where he became a paratrooper and artilleryman, after which he was deployed for a combat tour to Vietnam. After his military service was completed he began a long career at Hill Air Force Base, where he worked in several different jobs, but primarily as a machinist and foreman in a CNC machine shop.
Jim married the love of his life, Jeanne Tribe, who passed away in October, 2018. Jim was also preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Ruth Bankhead; two older brothers, Richard and Marshall; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Bankhead.
Jim is survived by brothers: Stephen (Carolyn), David, and Michael (Heidi); and a sister, Evelyn Wright (Lance). Jim is also survived by Jeanne's children, Aleshia Bunting and Michael Brandon Keefer. He will be missed greatly by family and friends alike.
Jim and Jeanne had a soft spot in their hearts for animals and frequently adopted stray dogs and cats. One of Jim's major concerns, prior to his death, was the final arrangements for his two dogs.
A celebration of life will be held at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden, Utah on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a graveside service in the Wellsville Cemetery, 400 N. 200 East, Wellsville, Utah, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 6, 2019
