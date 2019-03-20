James Clifford Bush Jr.

February 14, 1940 - March 15, 2019

James C. Bush Jr. was released from this mortal life on March 15, 2019, after a six-year battle with cancer. Jim was born to James Clifford Bush and Emma Lucile Bradley on Feb. 14, 1940. He spent his youth in Malad, Idaho, graduated from Logan High School and attended Utah State University.

Jim married Sandra Hunsaker on Nov. 1, 1967, in the Salt Lake Temple. To this union, six children were born: Julia (Randy), J.C. (Tami), Rebecca, Bradley (Jessica), Matthew (Lauren), and Michael (Heather). Eighteen grandchildren call him Grandpa.

Professionally, Jim worked as a manufacturing engineer. Personally, he was an avid outdoorsman with a special love for canoeing, whitewater rafting, camping and trail riding on ATVs. He was also a skilled ballroom dancer and soccer coach and he enjoyed bucket-list trips with his friends.

Jim was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. He had a testimony of his Savior and he loved the prophet Joseph Smith. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, his sisters, Lois Lower (Bill) and Nancy Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister (Joyce Lloyd) and her husband (Duane), and a granddaughter (Sophia Bush).

A viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Myers Mortuary located at 5865 S. 1900 W., Roy, Utah. A funeral will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23, at Roy Central Stake Center, 4900 S. 2000 W. Roy, with a viewing prior from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Graveside services will be at Malad City Cemetery at 3 p.m.

Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 20, 2019