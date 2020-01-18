Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mapleton LDS meetinghouse
1050 North 300 West
Mapleton, UT
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
the Mapleton LDS meetinghouse
1050 North 300 West
Mapleton, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
the Mapleton LDS meetinghouse
1050 North 300 West
Mapleton, UT
James Ernie Andersen


1958 - 2020
James Ernie Andersen Obituary
James Ernie Andersen
October 28, 1958 - January 10, 2020
James Ernie Andersen, 61, of Mapleton, Utah, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 10, 2020, from causes due to infection. He was born October 28, 1958, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ladell Andersen and Donna Lou Jensen. He married Jeanmarie Snow of Provo, Utah, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on December 17, 1985.
The youngest of 5 boys, Jim was raised in Logan, Utah, where he attended Edith Bowen Elementary school, Logan Jr. High and Logan High School. He attended Ricks College, Utah State and Brigham Young University, where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Communications. Jim served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Columbus, Ohio Mission from 1978-79 and remained a faithful member throughout his life. He resided in Logan, Provo and Mapleton, Utah.
Jim worked for Mr. Mac, Geneva Steel until its closure, and RC Willey. He loved basketball, golf, maps and geography, classic movies, taking care of his pets and traveling with his family. He was a loving husband and father, attentive son, faithful brother, tender uncle, loyal friend and never without great wit and humor. Whether helping a neighbor, providing honest service to a client or making his sons laugh, Jim was always a warm, vibrant presence in the lives of everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years and three sons: Andrew (Jenna) of Santa Ana, CA; Olin of Huntington Beach, CA; and Karl of Mapleton, UT and four brothers: Clint (Janet) and Larry of AZ; Richie (Jocelyn) and Bob (Paige) of UT. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Sincerest thanks to the many angel nurses, caretakers and wonderful community of Mapleton.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A viewing will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mapleton LDS meetinghouse located at 1050 North 300 West, Mapleton, UT. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 22, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the same location. Interment will take place in the Mapleton Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 18, 2020
