James Lewis "Jim" Olsen


1927 - 2019
James "Jim" Lewis Olsen Obituary
James "Jim" Lewis Olsen
February 23, 1927 - December 14, 2019
James Lewis Olsen, 92, passed away peacefully on the evening of December 14, 2019, in Logan, UT. Jim was born on February 23, 1927, in Murray, UT, to Lewis A. Olsen and Maude Melvina Evans. He was the oldest of 6 children, with 4 brothers, Thomas Earl, Gordon Evans (Carrol), Richard Ivan (Carolyn), Steven Lewis (VeeDawn) and one sister, Marilyn (Jerran) Flinders. On June 29, 1949, Jim married BarDee Bullen, they had 7 children, Heidi, Lewis, Matthew, Thomas, Mary, Karl and Eric. Jim and BarDee were married for 35 years until BarDee's death in 1984. Jim married Shirley Osborn on April 19, 1986, and they were married for 30 years until Shirley's death in 2016. Jim is survived by his sister Marilyn, and brother Steven; Jim's children, Heidi (Jeff) Bushman, Lewis (Cindy) Olsen, Matthew Olsen, Thomas (Cathy) Olsen, Mary (Joe) Shope, Karl (Wendi) Olsen, Eric (Kenna) Olsen, 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Services will be held in the Spring of 2020 in Richmond, UT.
Memories, condolences and additional information may be found at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 21, 2019
