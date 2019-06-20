Services Graveside service 11:00 AM Logan City Cemetery Logan , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for James McNeil Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Lynn McNeil

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers James Lynn McNeil

April 3, 1944 - May 2, 2019

James Lynn McNeil passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of May 22, 2019, at Mount Ogden Rehabilitation facility.

Lynn was born April 3, 1944, in Logan, Utah, to James Clyde and Marjorie Fereday McNeil. He loved growing up in Logan. Some of his best stories and fondest memories were from his time there. Lynn graduated from Logan High School in 1963 and went on to attend college.

Lynn took a vacation to California in 1960's and stayed over fifty years. It was here he met and married his sweetheart, Judith Kaye Rominger, on June 26, 1971. Lynn and Judy created a wonderful life together. They enjoyed entertaining and they loved spending time with dear family and friends. They both loved having the missionaries in their home for meals and over the years their home was a refuge to many young people. Lynn worked in the real estate industry up until his retirement.

Lynn worked hard and often said, "living in a large city wears on you" so every chance they got Lynn and Judy would hop in the RV and head for the great outdoors. They enjoyed camping, fishing and going on scenic drives. They also both had a great love for animals and volunteered regularly for the Humane Society. They were loving parents to several fur babies including Daisy, Scooter, Gracie and Lily.

After Judy's death in 2013 Lynn decided to move back to Utah to be near family. He lived in Syracuse and was an active member of the Jensen Park Ward. He spent the last years of his life reconnecting with old friends and making new ones, enjoying time with family and serving his Heavenly Father. Lynn was incredibly generous with his time and talents and was a true blessing to all that he encountered.

Judy passed away on February 16, 2013. Lynn missed her greatly. We know that their reunion was a glorious one and we find comfort in knowing they are together again.

He was preceded in death by his wife Judy, his parents and his sister Luan Andra. Lynn is survived by his brothers and their wives, William and Mary Ann and Jeffrey and Patti and his brother-in-law, Leroy Andra, as well as an aunt, several uncles and his nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on June 22, 2019, at 11:00 in the Logan City Cemetery, Logan, Utah.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries