James (Jim) Mayers

06-15-1942 - 09-13-2020

James (Jim) Lee Mayers, 78, of Grants Pass, Oregon, passed away September 13, 2020. He was born June 15, 1942, in Hayward, California, to John Sr. and Ruth (Clegg) Mayers.

Jim went to Grants Pass High where he met and married Linda (Siegfried) Mayers. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 29, 1970. They had two children in Oregon before moving to Wellsville, Utah, in 1968. There they had three more children.

Jim owned and operated the hardware store in Wellsville for a few years, as well as being employed by Heston Corporation, Head Custodian of Wellsville Elementary, Bus driving, Gold Miner, Foreman of CBI, and Hyclone Laboratories.

Due to the passion for mining gold, Jim, Linda and the two younger children moved to Callahan, California, where they spent 2 years while Jim worked hard at the mine. They then moved to Clackamas, Oregon, where they spent several years so that Linda could be close to the Dr. and Jim could work for his brother Gerry at CBI. Jim and Linda bought property in Wolf Creek, Oregon, to build their dream cabin when Jim's mother fell ill in Utah in 1999 and passed away. Four months later Linda also passed away, and he sold the land to be with his children.

Jim was dedicated to spending time with his children for the next several years before venturing out to Arizona for a winter to mine for gold, then out to Oregon again where he met and married Connie (Sealy) Sorrels. They spent 9 wonderful years together. They enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening, playing games and watching sports with family and friends.

Jim bought another piece of property and started to build his dream cabin again. He spent nearly every day at the cabin for the last 2 years before succumbing to his illness.

Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he and Connie served in many callings together. He loved the time he had to study scriptures and learn the lessons of the gospel. Jim had a strong testimony and lived it every day.

Jim was proceeded in death by his wife Linda and his son Jeff, his parents John Sr and Ruth Mayers, his younger brother Johnny.

He is survived by his children Donna (Mike) Larsen, Hyrum, Utah, Carrie Mayers, Hyrum, Utah, Jamie (James) Jorgensen, Hyrum, Utah, Jesse (Kira) Mayers, Logan, Utah, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, his brother Gerry (Marion) Mayers, Grants Pass, Oregon, sister-in-law Sharon Mayers, Wellsville, Utah, 7 nephews and 4 nieces. He is also survived by his wife Connie and her children Chris Wonsyld, Jack (Gail) Coltrane, Chuck Coltrane, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and his best friend since grade school and partner in crime Lee Burton.

Dad had asked to be cremated, and a celebration of life was held at "the cabin" with his family so that part of him can always be there. The remains of his ashes will be buried next to his first wife Linda at the Wellsville Cemetery in Wellsville, Utah, at a later date.





