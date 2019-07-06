James Quinn Quayle

May 11, 1938 - July 3, 2019

James Quinn Quayle, 81, of Logan, Utah, passed away 3 July, 2019, after enduring a series of health issues over the past year.

Quinn was born in Logan, Utah, on 11 May, 1938, to parents James W. Quayle and Evelyn Engstrom Quayle. He was the second child of four. Quinn attended North Logan Elementary School and then South Cache High School, graduating in 1957. Dairy farming with his dad was his life-long pursuit and then later in life he worked by himself. He had the help of many different young men over the years. He enjoyed the company of these hired hands as they helped him haul hay, milk cows and with other farming tasks. During his active years he would frequently be seen along 10th West or 6th West and 10th North traveling to and from the north farm on his old Ford tractor. Sometimes he would be found in various places sleeping on the parked tractor. He loved the farm and the animals and was always very kind to the various cats that would appear on the farm.

Quinn was a life-long subscriber to National Geographic and had a collection of issues dating back to the early 1950s. He enjoyed history and reading various books about tractors, machinery, guns, and faraway places he wanted to visit. Watching TV and, in particular, "Gun Smoke," was his favorite pastime. He enjoyed watching cooking shows and then trying to replicate what he saw with his own cooking skills. He was very fond of the various nephews and nieces that would visit with him through the years.

Quinn was preceded in death by his parents, James and Evelyn Quayle, brother-in-law Douglas Huber, and nephew Danny Seplak. He is survived by his sister, Donna Huber (Douglas, deceased) of Minden, Nevada, brother Dean Quayle (LuAnn) of Logan, Utah, and sister Linda Seplak (Robert) of Irvine, California.

Appreciation is expressed to the staffs at Williamsburg, Rocky Mountain Rehabilitation, and Maple Springs for the attention and care rendered to Quinn over the past several years.

Nephews, nieces, cousins, family members and friends will greatly miss visiting with Quinn. He was always so pleased to have visitors and enjoyed sharing stories and finding out what all different family members and friends were doing.

Graveside services will be held at the Logan City Cemetery on Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, at 11:00 am. There will be a viewing at the Allen-Hall Mortuary (34 East Center Street) from 9:30 - 10:30 before the services. Interment will take place in the Logan Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.com Published in Logan Herald Journal from July 6 to July 9, 2019