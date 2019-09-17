|
James Sorensen Parkinson
June 30, 1938 - September 13, 2019
James Sorensen Parkinson passed away on September 13, 2019. Born June 30, 1938, he was the son of Harold Williamson Parkinson and Vella Allen Sorensen of Wellsville, Utah. His early years were spent in Wellsville, where he began his love of the outdoors and hiking. Many years of his life he climbed the Wellsville Mountains first with his brothers and later with his sons. While attending Utah State University, he spent a summer as a lookout for the Forest Service in Salmon River area of Idaho. He later graduated from USU with a Bachelor of Arts degree in languages. While serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in West Germany, he acquired the mastery of the German language. He became a teacher of German and English classes and taught for 11 years. He wrote poetry and earned recognition from professors and other writers.
James married Kathleen Renee Darly March 14, 1968, they later divorced. He married Ann Marie Beveridge May 31, 1973, in Logan and solemnized the marriage a year later in the Logan Temple. For many years, James and Ann lived in Richmond, Utah, where he began driving semis for Pepperidge Farm. That in turn began his career as a long-haul truck driver, carrying him through 47 of the 48 continental United States. He missed Vermont.
In 1991, James moved with his family to Fillmore, Utah, where his wife Ann began her career as a Utah State University Extension educator. After suffering a severe heart attack and subsequent small stroke, he became disabled and a stay-at-home dad. With a transfer in Ann's job they moved to Monroe, Utah, where they lived for many years. Unfortunately, a massive stroke in 2004 left him paralyzed on his left side. He remained in that condition until his death from a heart attack.
James was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Luzon and Eve. He is survived by three brothers Joe, Pete, and Bill. He is also survived by six children, a son Dana, Manila, Utah; a daughter Lisa, Las Vegas, Nevada; and sons Alex (Susie), Providence, Utah; Tom (Shanda), Plain City, Utah; Matthew (fiancée Crystal), Ogden, Utah; and Todd (Hillary), Mount Pleasant, Utah; as well as eight grandchildren with one due this month.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary with viewings scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Thursday, September 19, 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. and funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan. Interment will follow in the Wellsville cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Humanitarian Service of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 17, 2019